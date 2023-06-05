People lost faith in judiciary: JI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD) and Pakistan Poeples Party (PPP) have failed to fulfill the promises they made with the masses before coming to power in April last year.

Talking to a delegation of lawyers and party workers which called on him here on Monday, he said that the ruling parties had led the long-marches against inflation but now they hardly talked about the plight of the common man who was burning in the fire of inflation and unemployment.

Sirajul Haq said the security situation was alarming and the two provinces were without the government where caretaker setups were running the affairs. If the PTI damaged the economy, the PDM brought it to the level of complete destruction, he added. All the international institutions warned the government against the alarming situation of the national economy but the rulers were claiming all good, he said, adding the government neither controlled the non-developmental expenditure and nor it could introduce good governance. The corruption went unchecked amid the absence of any accountability system for the powerful, he said.

The JI chief said the most dangerous aspect of the prevailing crises was that the people lost faith in judiciary. The term of rule of rule was only limited to the dictionary, he said, appealing to the lawyer community to pay their role for the rule of justice and democracy. He said the lawyers rendered countless sacrifices for the independence of judiciary and they had history of struggle to strengthen democracy but the goals were yet to be achieved.