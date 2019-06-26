People not to let opposition’s negative agenda be succeeded: Pervaiz Elahi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said that people would not let the opposition’s negative agenda be succeeded.

Talking to journalists, Pervaiz Elahi said that those elements who were promoting the agenda of chaos would face disappointment. He urged the opposition to leave the path of chaos and confrontation. The speaker said that opposition were misleading people for their personal interests.

Elahi said that wrong policies adopted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif brought disaster in every field.

Criticizing the performance of Punjab’s former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, Elahi said that he had destroyed the economy of a surplus province.

He said, “Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan moving forward on the path of development and prosperity.” The speaker further said that the current government would complete its five-year term.

Earlier on June 24, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had telephoned opposition leaders to invite them to attend an all-parties conference to be hosted by him on June 26.

The JUI-F chief had extended an invitation to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali, National Party chief Mir Hasil Bezinjo and PkMAP leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the APC over telephone.