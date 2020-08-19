People of color struggle to afford health care

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: People of color disproportionately lack stable health insurance and have more trouble affording health care than white Americans, a new survey from the Commonwealth Fund shows.

Why it matters: This is one of the long-standing inequalities the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated, Axios’ Marisa Fernandez writes.

By the numbers: Overall, 43% of working-age adults did not have stable health insurance coverage, according to the Commonwealth survey, which was conducted over the first six months of the year.

45% of Black Americans reported having problems paying medical bills, compared to 35% of white Americans.

More than one-third of Latino adults, small business workers and people with low incomes were uninsured for at least part of the past year, the survey says.

Even 25% of adults with “adequate coverage” reported having trouble paying medical bills in the past year.

The number of Commonwealth considers to be underinsured has doubled in the last 10 years — 46% of privately insured adults now have a deductibles of $1,000 or more.

The bottom line: “Coverage inadequacy is compromising people’s ability to get the care they need and leaving many with medical debt at a moment of widespread health and financial insecurity, and an uncertain future,” said Sara Collins, the lead author of the report.

