‘People of Karachi to give warm reception to Bilawal on April 22’

KARACHI (NNI): The people of Karachi will give a very warm reception to the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on his arrival in the provincial capital for the first time on April 22 after the successful culmination of his struggle against the previous anti-constitution regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

This was stated by Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani while addressing a press conference here at his camp office on Sunday.

The Sindh Information Minister informed media persons that the people of Karachi would give a historical reception on the arrival of PPP Chairman at the Terminal-1 of the Karachi International Airport at 9 pm on April 22.

Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi President, recalled on the occasion that soon after the PTI had come into power as a result of the 2018 general elections Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced to get rid of the selected regime through a democratic struggle.

He said the PTI had 14 members of the National Assembly and 21 members of the Sindh Assembly from Karachi but even then not more than 30,000 people had been present to attend the party’s public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah the previous night and addressed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In that sense it was not such a phenomenally successful public meeting, he added.

He said the Imran Khan during his three-and-half-years tenure as the PM of the country had failed to execute a single mega project in Karachi. He said that during the PTI’s regime the people of Sindh had faced natural gas shortage while the country had to face unprecedented unemployment and hike in the prices of essential products. Ghani said that people would soon come to know about the corrupt practices committed during Imran Khan’s regime.

He said the PTI was the only political party in the country, which had unlawfully received foreign funding from the Indian and Jewish lobbies as the laws of the land didn’t allow such donations from outside the country.

Ghani recalled that the PTI had secured merely 28 per cent votes in the controversial general elections of 2018 so it had no basis to call traitors its opponent parties that together had polled 70 per cent votes in the same polls.

The Sindh Information Minister said that Imran Khan had emerged as the biggest threat to the system of governance, constitution, and institutions in the country. He said the PTI leader thought that the corruption cases to be lodged against him were part of the victimization campaign against his party but the fact of the matter was that Imran Khan during his three-and-half-years stint in power had colluded with the NAB to file false and baseless corruption references against the opposition politicians.

To a question, Ghani said that the people of Karachi showed their choice through the use of ballot paper as popularity of the PPP in the city could be gauged from the fact that it had become the only political party in the last cantonment polls, which had secured victories in all the six cantonment boards of the provincial capital. He said that no other political party was able to secure such a victory in the last cantonment elections held in the city.

He also condemned the incidents of high-handedness faced by the media persons including a woman journalist of a private TV channel while covering the PTI’s public meeting in Karachi. He urged the senior police officials concerned to collect the relevant evidence in the form of video clips to take action against the culprits behind the incident.

