People of Kashmir deserve peace: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: On Thursday, General Qamer Jawed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore where he addressed officers of Lahore Garrison, where he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue

During his address, COAS took account of the professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

Earlier, on arrival at Lahore, COAS was recei-ved by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

According to the press release of ISPR, COAS also apprised the officers with the latest developments on Eastern Border, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (II0J&K) and reaffirmed firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

Regarding Kashmir, COAS said that People of Kashmir and this region deserve peace. COAS also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.