People reject repeated calls for protests, sit-ins: Ahsan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has said people have rejected the elements making calls for protests and sit-ins repeatedly and today’s show by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf will also fail.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, the Planning Minister said that protection of lives and properties is government’s responsibility and appropriate precautionary measures have been taken in this regard.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan is on the path of progress and development due to successful economic policies. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce a five years plan for economic progress.

He said, however, the protestors have a nefarious design to disrupt this progress for their own personal agendas.

He said that PTI wants to disrupt normal life and create law and order situation in the country once again. He said, however, no one will be allowed to take the law in their own hands and the miscreants will be dealt strictly.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI Founder has been sentenced by courts, and he can only be released through legal way and not through any sit-in and protest. He said that the PTI Founder will have to clear his name from every case through courts only.