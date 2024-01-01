People rejected PTI’s narrative of falsehood by overwhelmingly voting PML-N in by-polls: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday called the victory of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as a manifestation of the people’s trust in the people-friendly policies of the government and a clear rejection of the narrative of falsehood worked out by the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from behind the bars.

“Preliminary results of today’s by-polls have validated the fact that the people of Pakistan firmly believe in the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and they fully welcome the people-friendly policies of its government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the minister in a video message on the by-polls held in multiple constituencies today.

He said the economic reforms implemented by PM Shehbaz Sharif and his team had given a hope to the masses who shown their trust in the government by voting the PML-N that had kicked off the journey of economic stability in the country by curbing inflation and increasing foreign reserves. On the other hand, the minister said the people had rejected the false and misleading narrative of the PTI whose leadership was allegedly conspiring against the country from behind the bars to achieve their ulterior motives.

“They are issuing statements from jails that seriously damage credibility of Pakistan at international level,” he said, adding the anti-state narrative was further pushed through such false statements.

The people of Pakistan had rejected the PTI founder’s “politics of hatred, chaos, division, falsehood and hypocrisy”, the minister remarked.

He said the performance of the PML-N governments in federation and Punjab spoke volume and the results of today’s by-polls is its true manifestation.

PML-N stood victorious in most of by-polls today, he said vowing that the government was aggressively taking measures to restore stature of the country at international level and provide relief to the masses by stabilizing the economy. He paid tribute to the people for exercising their democratic right and standing by truth and burying the narrative of the falsehood.

He thanked the Almighty for the victory of PML-N in today’s by-polls.