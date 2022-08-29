People returning home as flood water subsides

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA / NOWSHERA: After a considerable decrease in flood water level, the affectees who had shifted to Motorway and other areas, were returning to their homes in Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

Dozens of the affected families had returned to their hometown the other day while on Monday scores of the remaining families who had left their inundated homes were now returning to their areas in a bid to restart their routine life.

According to the officials of district administrations Charsadda and Nowshera the cleanliness work in affected areas has been started prompting the people to return to their localities. They said in areas where the water has subsided and the rehabilitation process has begun, people were returning to homes to assess their damages and resettle their households.

These areas were evacuated by the authorities three days ago to save people where the water level remained six feet high during the flooding situation. However with no new threat of flood wave and the water subsided on Sunday, the rehabilitation and resettlement of people started in full swing from Monday morning. The administration officials said some of the low-lying areas were still inundated hoping that these affected areas would be cleared today from accumulated water. The officials said most of the areas were covered with mud and heavy machinery has been provided to clear the mud from these areas.

Meanwhile, the River Kabul was still experiencing very high flood Monday morning, inundating parts of Nowshera and Charsadda while a fresh deluge from the northern parts of the country entered South Punjab and Sindh. The River Indus is currently in high flood with over 500,000 cusecs of flow between Chashma in Punab and Sindh’s Hyderabad, according to the Flood Forecasting Division data captured at 6am Monday.

A very high flood of 307,000 cusecs hit Nowshera Sunday morning and by noon the water submerged the GT Road as another massive flood torrent of 130,000 cusecs from Swat entered the River Kabul near Charsadda, at the confluence of River Swat and River Kabul. The Flood Forecasting Division reported a flow of 298,800 cusecs in River Kabul Monday morning, lower than the water level on Sunday but still classified as a ‘very high flood.’

The rising water levels sparked evacuation from the low-lying areas of Nowshera on Sunday. Over 130,000 people were reportedly forced to leave their homes. Authorities have set up a relief camp at the District Headquarters Hospital in Attock.

Nowshera district administration first began evacuating low-lying areas on Friday. On Sunday the authorities sounded alert in Nowshera city, Nowshera Kalan, Banda Sheikh Ismail, and other areas. Footage showing GT Road inundated by floodwater, though vehicles were still able to travel through it.

