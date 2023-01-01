People seen true face of PTI on May 9: Muqam

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Division, Engineer Amir Muqam has said that under the leadership of the incumbent Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, we have tried hard to get Pakistan out of economic and political crisis.

He said that people have seen the true face of PTI on 9th and 10th of May; now their politics will be buried forever. He said that despite the most difficult conditions, they will present the largest development budget of 1100 billion in the history of Pakistan.

The adviser further said that this year Pakistan had a historic production of 2.75 lakh tonnes. He further added that he recognised the repercussions of inflation and God willing, it will be controlled soon. He said that providing cheap and timely flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the achievement of Shehbaz Sharif. Engineer Amir Muqam said that the entire nation stands firm with its institutions as well as the armed forces of Pakistan and are proud of them.

He further said that he will not disappoint his martyrs and veterans. The adviser appealed to the people to support Muslim League-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif for the sake of prosperity and development in Pakistan. He said that if PML-N gets a chance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they will run Metro and Green Line buses like in Punjab, throughout the province. The adviser said that alongwith PML-N, the best financial and economic team exists in the form of Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal.

Adviser to Prime Minister and President Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engineer Amir Muqam said that he will soon inaugurate a passport office in Tehsil Takhtbhai, which is a special gift for the people of the area. He further said that Jamshed Khan Mohmand is my brother who has truly represented his region. The adviser said that gas projects worth two billion were interrupted by the tyrannical rulers of PTI, but we will complete them soon.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam also announced the construction of several new roads for Takhtbhai Tehsil. Former MPA Jamshed Khan Mohmand, Tehsil Takhtbhai President Mian Abdul Rahman and other prominent personalities also addressed the huge gathering present on the occasion of the workers’convention.