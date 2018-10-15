People shows support in favor of PML-N in by-polls: Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif has said that in the recently held by-polls across Pakistan thousands of votes cast in favor of his party candidates which shows the future of politics in the country.

This he said while talking to media persons outside accountability court on Monday. Nawaz Sharif thanked the nation for supporting the party candidates in the by-polls.

While answering to a question, former premier said that that the party received more votes than we expected in this situation and adding that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, we are seeing such a result after a government has been in power for 50 to 60 days.

Asserting that everyone should pray for the well-being of the country, Nawaz said, “As prime minister and Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif and I fulfilled our responsibilities with honesty and this can be cross-checked.”

“In the last four years, dollar did not exceed Rs104 but we have seen where the rate of dollar has gone in the last 50 days,” he added.

Former prime minister Nawaz regretted that all of a sudden everything changed. I was imprisoned and cases are being made against me while Shehbaz has been imprisoned and remanded in National Accountability Bureau’s custody.

Polling for the by-election was held in 35 constituencies on Sunday, with 11 seats each of the National and Punjab assemblies, nine of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each of the Sindh and Balochistan up for grabs. Results from the 11 NA constituencies saw the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) win four seats apiece.

