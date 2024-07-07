People urged to use domestic products

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Owners of some boot making factories in northern Jawzjan province complain their business has stagnated and people show little interest in domestic products.

These manufacturers urged the countrymen to use domestic products.

In Jawzjan province, domestic production, including boots, has grown significantly, but the producers are complaining about low sales.

Ustad Salam, one of the craftsmen in Jawzjan, who spent more than five years of his life running a boot and sandal making factory, said that their products were not famous and had no buyers.

He urged the people to use domestic products because the quality of foreign products was inferior. “Our products are both cheap and of high quality. We can make any type of shoes and boots.”

He has hired eight people and if the sales improve, he will hire more people to work.

“Our income is not good. If people support us and use local products, our business will flourish and more jobs will be created and people will get quality material at low price,” he added.

Naqibullah, a resident of Shiberghan, who has also established a boot factory, says that they produce boots and sandals in accordance with the fashion of the day with very good quality.

He said although his business was flourishing, it could further improve if people shunned foreign footwear. He also urged the residents to use domestic products.

“This is my father’s business. I want to serve my country and people this way. I have provided work to four people in my small factory. If people use our products and our sales increase and if the government supports us, maybe I will double or even triple my employees.”

Some residents of Jawzjan also like domestically produced boots.

Haji Seyed Mohammad, a resident of Shiberghan, says that he is a fan of domestic boots because of their good quality and reasonable price.

He added: “If each of us uses native products, we will contribute to the growth of Afghanistan’s economy.”

Also, Farooq, another resident, says domestic products are cheap and have high quality compared to foreign boots.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad Tawab, director of Commerce and Industry in Jawzjan province, said the boot making business in Jawzjan was improving.

He said they were striving to support all industrialists including boot industry, in the province by creating industrial parks.