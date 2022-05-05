People who are trying to create differences in our family will fail Insha-Allah: Ch Shujat

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain while addressing an Eid Milan party in Gujrat has said that these days rumors are being spread about differences in our family, I pray to Allah for such people to grant them direction.

Those people who are trying to create difference in our family, Insha-Allah they will fail, they will not get anything, will be those talking about differences in our family will be defeated miserably and those who are trying to tempt us they will suffer, in a house there are brothers of four families then eruption of differences is quite natural, it is elders’ job to advise them, politicians should their mutual differences and give priority or solving the problems of common man.

He said that we will not side with the oppressors, whatever mistake we make we will rectify that, many statements are being given in favour of the institutions of Pakistan, they are the people who used to reject them by describing them as useless, they did not have enough guts to name the army or the judiciary, were trying to polish their politics by naming them in gestures, culture of hurling abuses on each other will have to be eliminated, if anyone does like that, no answer be given to him, he will be rewarded for this by Allah, prices continues to be hiked every day, such elements will have to be identified who are increasing the prices for their personal gains.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in his address said that Imran Khan feels for the pains of people of Pakistan, Imran Khan has compassion for the people of Pakistan, Imran Khan not only intends for the betterment of the people, the promotion of religion but also believes in implementation, we all should fully support Imran Khan, one should not no near the offices and ministries wherein there is no respect. He said that the schools have started teaching of Nazira Quran from class 1 to 5 and with translation for class 6 to 12 which will be benefit the future generations regarding awareness about Islamic teachings. He said that differences in the houses are normal, we were united previously and are united today as well.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that if intention is right then blessing of Almighty Allah joins in every work, whenever Allah granted opportunity to Pakistan Muslim League, we ensured provision of funds for construction and progress of Gujrat through our hard work, dedication and efforts, opened new venues for development of Gujrat, Sharifs have caused all possible harm to the areas of Punjab particularly Gujrat during last 15 years, Sharifs hate the people of Gujrat although Gujrat is having maximum Martyrs, Ghazis and Nishan-e-Haider. He said that we have always begged from Almighty Allah as nobody can snatch what Allah grants nor can cause harm, Moonis Elahi an Hussein Elahi have undertaken record developments works in their areas which are unparalleled. Earlier Ch Shujat Hussain, h Parvez Elahi, Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Hussein Elahi, Rasikh Elahi, Ch Javaid Chattha, Mian Imran Masood, other people of the family offered Eid prayers in Kunjah House.

Talking to the media, Ch Parvez Elahi said that the government formed on bails has no feet, their feet will be uprooted soon, they will go from where they have come, the government formed with foreign conspiracy and interference has no future, now admissions of interference are also forthcoming from USA itself. He further said that the government formed on the basis of dissident members can collapse any time, in Punjab disqualification in 25 dissident members reference is written on the wall, hopefully the Election Commission will disqualify the sellers of their conscience soon.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that I pray Pakistan should get such status among Islamic world which could not be secured earlier, Almighty Allah may grant Pakistan prominent status among the comity of nations, may Almighty Allah bless Pakistani nation with heaps of happiness.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said that those coming into power through conspiracy do not have capability to deliver, Imran Khan enjoys full support of the nation, people are coming out on his every call, and masses have also welcomed the call for Long March.

Moonis Elahi further said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf and Pakistan Muslim League are harmoniously raising voice for the people, drop scene of the unconstitutional and illegal rulers in Punjab will occur soon, fake oath and power through Punjab police and administration is not acceptable to the nation, Imran Khan has always raised voice on real issues of the country and the nation.

Related