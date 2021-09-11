People will reject rulers in 12 September polls: Muqam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: PML-N provincial president Engineer Amir Muqam has said that the people will reject the rulers in the September 12 Cantt local body elections due to their flawed and anti-people policies. He said that voters should hold these incompetent and corrupt rulers accountable in such a way that their story would become history forever.

He was addressing a meeting of PML-N at the party secretariat at Peshawar . On this occasion, in view of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the meeting offered dua for their departed soul. f. May Allah Almighty elevate their ranks in Jannat. The meeting was attended by party candidates Muhammad Ali, Mirza Haseeb-ur-Rehman Baig, Mian Muhammad Aqeel, Ahmad Shah and Hafiz Haroon Javed and party leaders Sobia Khan, Saleem Shah Hoti, Farah Khan, Malik Zarawar, Arshad Qureshi and Rashid Mahmood. Amir Muqam said that PML-N had launched many projects for the welfare of the people which had far-reaching effects on the economy of the country and the lives of the people. But the present rulers have made the lives of the people miserable due to their wrong policies.

He regretted that the unprecedented price-spiral made the lives of masses miserable. He lashed out that the government has failed on all fronts and Pakistan has isolated on international front. Amir Muqam said that the flawed policies had exposed the PTI credentials and now it could not face the people. He said that local body elections were of utmost importance and the people should teach the rulers a lesson on their cruel policies and reject them. He appreciated the efforts of party workers in the elections. A one-member team was appointed to monitor the election, including Sobia Khan, Saleem Shah Hoti, Arshad Qureshi, Malik Nadeem, Rashid Mahmood, Sharafat Ali Mubarak and Sanaullah Khan. Similarly, different teams were nominated for the five wards of Peshawar.