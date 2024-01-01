People’s problems to be solved online: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that all decisions made in the Sindh Cabinet meeting are aimed at the welfare of the people of Sindh. The appointment of primary teachers in Obawaro was approved during the Sindh Cabinet meeting. Additionally, it has been decided to arrest individuals who dispose of debris on the roads.

Addressing a press conference after the Sindh Cabinet meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government spends billions of rupees on solid waste management. He highlighted that people also dispose of debris from their houses onto the roads, which leads to blocked drains and other problems. Therefore, during the Sindh Cabinet meeting, it was decided that those who throw debris on the roads should be arrested. In this regard, instructions have also been issued to the SHOs.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that during the Sindh Cabinet meeting, it was also decided to introduce an e-logistics portal and provide e-payment facilities. There are 48 departments in Sindh, and 16 of these will be digitized. The work of all these departments will be computerized to ensure transparency. People’s problems will be solved online, with support from the World Bank, and this work will be completed this year. These departments include food, environment, revenue, SBCA, municipalities, and others. After digitization, all public services in these departments will be accessible online from home. Instructions have also been issued to the departments to create the necessary rules for this initiative. He said that a modern hospital, school, autism center, and playground for special children will be built on 100 acres of land along Malir Expressway, a project that has been approved by the Sindh Cabinet. Previously, many centers have been established through the efforts of the Sindh government and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that in the Cabinet meeting, the registration fee for electric cars has been extended for another two years at Rs 1,000. Previously, we introduced fifty EV buses, and now more EV buses will be operated, with new routes being started. Our target is to operate eight thousand buses.

He mentioned that the Sindh Cabinet meeting also included discussions with the federal government regarding the steel mill. There has been a detailed discussion between the federal and Sindh governments, and it has been decided to resume operations at the steel mill. The Sindh government plans to create an export processing zone on the land of the steel mill, designating it as a special economic zone. The earnings from this zone will support the steel mill financially.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that “Roti, Kapra, Makan” is the slogan of the People’s Party. The Sindh government, led by the People’s Party, plans to build housing societies for various departments. In these societies, government employees will be provided plots at a very low cost, with the option to pay for the plots in installments.

He mentioned that a committee consisting of cabinet ministers has been formed to address the issue of government land for the corporate agricultural farming project. This committee will make decisions and present recommendations in the next cabinet meeting. The caretaker government had allocated 52,713 acres of government land for this project.

Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the water plant on the Hub River has been approved in the Cabinet meeting. The project will commence within a year, and it is expected to address and resolve the water problem in Karachi soon.

He mentioned that new EV bus routes will be started in Karachi. Sindh is the first province in Pakistan, with Karachi as the first city, to operate eco-friendly EV buses. These EV buses help protect the environment, save fuel, and offer reasonable fares. Sindh is also the only province that first began working on alternative energy and established wind power generators. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the government’s policy on drugs is founded on zero tolerance. The battle against drugs is not a small endeavor; it is a significant one that may require considerable time to achieve success.