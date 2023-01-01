Per litre petrol subsidy enhanced to 100: Musadik

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said on Monday that on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, subsidy in petrol prices, under the petrol relief scheme, had been enhanced to Rs 100 from Rs 50 for the poor on every litre of petrol.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, he said the prime minister had ordered for implementing the petrol relief scheme within six weeks, adding that under the relief scheme, low income people, who have motorcycles, 800cc cars or other small vehicles would be given relief to cope with high fuel prices. He said that no additional subsidy would be given from the government exchequer, as under the petrol relief scheme, those who could afford the petrol or upper class would be charged higher prices in per litre petrol and with that amount, the poor would be given relief of Rs 100 per litre of petrol, he added.

The minister said that the work to finalise a comprehensive mechanism of registration system, allocation of petrol quota or others to implement the relief package was in progress, adding that Rs 100 relief in 21 litres of petrol would be allowed to motorcyclists in a month. He said the relief package would continue as the PML-N leadership believed in serving masses, adding that the government announced biggest Ramazan relief package for the deserving people to make them heave a sigh of relief.

The minister said that on the directions of the prime minister, similar relief scheme had also been introduced in gas sector from January 1, 2023 through which different rates had been implemented for the poor and those who could afford, in order to provide relief to the poor segment of society. The rich people would pay four times higher bill in gas tariff compared to the poor, he explained.

Dr Musadik Malik said the government, despite high inflation in international markets, was making sincere efforts to provide relief to the lower middle class, saying that a mechanism to ensure transparency in petrol relief package would be finalised in six weeks.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, while sitting in Zaman Park, considered himself above the law and Constitution, as he did not care for any court warrants, police or anything else, adding that former premier violated or resisted the court orders with the help of a violent mob and challenged the state writ.

Responding to a question, the minister said the alleged audio leak of former chief justice of Pakistan, in which he was apparently engaged in a conspiracy against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, should be investigated and if found real, cases should be registered against the accused.

Dr Musadik said that it was for the first time that any government had publicised the record of Toshakhana gifts, adding that the cabinet had also decided that full market value of the gifts would be paid if anyone wanted to take gifts from Toshakhana.