Per tola gold price rises by Rs650

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The one tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs650 to Rs98,200 in the domestic market on Monday.

The 10 gram domestic price rose by Rs557 to Rs84,190, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

Gold prices rose today in the global market as riots in major U.S. cities rattled investors already reeling from strained Sino-U.S. ties and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, with a weaker dollar lending further support, according to a Reuters report.

Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,739.59 per ounce by 0802 GMT, having surged 1% earlier. U.S. gold futures inched up 0.1% to $1,752.50.

The dollar index fell 0.5% against its rivals.