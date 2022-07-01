Permission for PTI rally linked to GHQ nod

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday night gave permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground tomorrow (Saturday, July 2, 2022) on the condition that the GHQ should also not object to it, it was learnt on Friday.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Islamabad said that if the GHQ’s Staff Duties Directorate allowed the party’s rally at the Parade Ground, the no objection certificate (NOC) issued by him would be valid because it was the GHQ, and not the district administration, that was authorized to allow the use of Parade Ground for the purpose.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the PTI’s petition, seeking permission for its political event in the federal capital’s Red Zone area after learning that the district administration had already given its permission. Babar Awan, counsel for the PTI, told the court that the administration had allowed the party’s public gathering on the condition that the GHQ should also have no objection to it. “We are trying to get in touch with the people at the GHQ,” he informed.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that holding a peaceful rally was the PTI’s right. Later talking to the media, Babar Awan said that it was not easy for other political parties to fill in the Parade Ground. “But it is exactly the opposite in the case of PTI as whenever there is a party’s rally at the same venue, it is filled in no time,” he added.

