Persian Gulf states eager to buy Russia’s cutting-edge Bumerang combat vehicle

KUBINKA (TASS): Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has received requests from African and Persian Gulf states for the delivery of the Bumerang combat armored vehicle, Rosoboronexport told TASS at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

“Partners from countries of the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the CIS display a great interest in the latest Bumerang standardized combat platform. We are carrying out active work for its promotion. As of today, we have received requests from some African and Persian Gulf countries,” the state arms exporter said.

The Bumerang combat vehicle features some indisputable advantages over its rivals on the global arms market, Rosoboronexport stressed.

“The K-16 armored personnel carrier and the K-17 infantry fighting vehicle based on this platform are amphibious vehicles. Some competitors also feature this capability but can only surmount water obstacles at a maximum load of up to 22 tonnes, losing their buoyancy in rough waters of over 2 points. But not the Bumerang. It is also furnished with the most powerful 750 hp engine in its segment,” Rosoboronexport pointed out.

The Bumerang is the latest standardized wheeled armored platform for multiservice forces developed by Russia’s Military Industrial Company. The platform was used as the basis for creating the K-17 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle unveiled to the public at the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square in 2015, and also the K-16 armored personnel carrier.

The K-17 infantry fighting vehicle’s baseline version is outfitted with the Epokha combat module with a 30mm automatic gun and a coaxial 7.62mm machine-gun and the Kornet anti-tank missile system. The K-16 armored personnel carrier is armed with a combat module having a 12.7mm machine-gun.

The Army 2021 forum is currently in progress in Kubinka outside Moscow and is running from August 22 to 28.