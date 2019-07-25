Persistent torrential rain disrupts life in different cities

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The torrential rain has disrupted life across on Thursday in different cities of Pakistan. The third spell of Monsoon turned the streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply in many areas and also claiming two lives, in Islamabad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), informed that widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated moderate to heavy falls is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Heavy rain is continuing in different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad since Wednesday.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning: Islamabad 23 degree Celsius, Lahore 29 degree Celsius, Karachi 30 degree Celsius, Peshawar 31 degree Celsius, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad 21 degree Celsius, and Murree 18 degree Celsius.

Earlier this week, the PMD issued a weather advisory, stating that they had predicted widespread monsoon rains/wind-thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.

Under the influence of this following weather is expected:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday (evening/night) to Saturday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

A warning has been issued for high to very high floods in upstream of River Chenab at Marala and it’s downstream. Flows may attain medium to high flood level in Rivers Indus at Tarbela and Kabul at Nowshera along with their tributaries during Thursday to Saturday.

Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain on high alert and take effective precautionary measures.