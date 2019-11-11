Perth: Pakistan lost three wicket for 95 runs against Australia A

F.P. Report

PERTH: Pakistan has lost three wickets for 95 runs at tea against Australia A on Monday in a tour match after winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

The three-day match is being played at the Perth Stadium. The visitors lost their first wicket on 13 when skipper Azhar Ali was removed after scoring 11 runs. Haris Sohail was the second batsman to be dismissed on 18 followed by opener Shan Masood (22).

The first Test of the series between Pakistan and Australia will be hosted by Brisbane from November 21-25, while the second day-night Test will be played in Adelaide from November 29-December 3.

Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr., Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah