Pervaiz Elahi challenges his detention under MPO in IHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has challenged his detention under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Abdur Razzan advocate filed the petition in the IHC on Saturday, urging the court to annul Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest under the MPO.

Through the petition, Pervaiz Elahi stated that he was being targeted on political grounds as the MPO order of September 1 against him is illegal. He prayed the court to overturn his detention and order his release.

Interior secretary, IGP Islamabad, district magistrate and jail superintendent were made respondents in the case.

Contempt plea filed in LHC

Wife of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has filed contempt of court application in the Lahore High Court against the detention of the former chief minister despite express court orders not to arrest him.

She filed another petition in the court seeking directive for “recovery” of her husband.

DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar and DIG Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, in whose presence Pervaiz Elahi was detained by the Islamabad police in Lahore on Friday afternoon, were made respondents in the contempt of court plea.