Pervaiz Elahi gets injured in Punjab Assembly commotion

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday sustained injuries during a commotion in the Punjab Assembly.

The Chief Ministerial candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was injured during a scuffle and altercation in the Punjab Assembly session.

Meanwhile, the PMLQ leader has been provided with medical aid by the rescue personnel.

Earlier, PML-N members chanted slogans and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi went to his chamber afterwards. In retaliation, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also tortured and pushed out from the Punjab Assembly.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while explaining that he is not feeling good at all stated that they attempted to kill me. This action was taken on Shehbaz Sharif’s phone, he added.

Further talking about it he said that I’m still the speaker, it’s happening with the speaker.

The PMLQ leader told that his arm has been broken and exclaimed that this is the democracy of the Sharifs. He further said that I was targeted, the police conducted the operation on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and I leave my case to Allah Almighty.

“I have a breathing problem, my arm is broken, I’m a speaker,” reiterated the PMLQ leader. Mr. Elahi also mentioned that when they were arrested, they were given all kinds of relief. Today, people have seen the democracy of the Sharifs.

According to the speaker he has been much ill-treated, they wronged me, I will not forgive them till the Day of Resurrection, he continued saying.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that he had earlier told them not to call their workers, as it could create a chaotic situation in the session.

The PMLQ leader exclaimed that he has done much for the PMLN leadership, during the period of exile, I took care of Hamza Shebhaz. Today, they have crossed all limits of oppression, he said. He even mentioned that they have rewarded me for the production orders of Hamza Shehbaz. Gawalmandi goons were brought in the House.

He expressed utter disappointment in courts, courts open for them at night? Where can I go? There is no court for me. These courts only listen to the powerful, added Mr. Elahi. He said no such incident has ever taken place in the House since Pakistan came into being.

No court has been listening to me. The real court belongs to Allah and He will make the best decision, he exclaimed. The PMLQ leader said Rana Mashhood fell on top of me, Hamza was saying from behind, get him, hit.