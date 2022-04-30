Pervaiz Elahi refuses to recognize Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has declared that a constitutional crisis has set in in the province, insisting “it’s a matter of few days before the news will be different altogether.”

Talking to the media men outside the Punjab Assembly on Saturday, Pervaiz Elahi averred there would have been no constitutional crisis in the province had the Nawaz Leaguers waited for 28 days.

The PA speaker maintained “Hamza Shehbaz is not the chief minister as I was the candidate for chief ministership. The CM election was not controversial at all simply because it never took place as the Assembly proceedings were interrupted.”

Pervaiz Elahi claimed he was tortured on the instigation of Hamza Shehbaz and he fell unconscious. “The police interfered where the votes were about to cast. The policemen desecrated the assembly as the House is sacred to us.”

Replying to a question, he said “Punjab governor is the representative of the Federation and the President will not keep mum on whatever had been done to the governor.”

He said “I will personally look into the ‘occupation’ of the Governor’s House by the chief secretary and the IG during the night.”

