Pervaiz Elahi says PML-Q has neither quit PTI govt, nor it has joined Opposition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has declared that the party had neither quit the PTI government nor had it joined the Opposition.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pervaiz Elahi maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person and has good intentions. “We are a part of the government and had always sided with it in difficult times,” he added.

The PML-Q leader said they were allies but were different parties and decision were made through mutual consultations though there were different opinions in the parties.

“We did not identify the public’s problems only today rather we are doing from the day one,” he said, adding “It would be in government’s interest if it takes allies along.”