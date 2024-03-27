Pervaiz Elahi shifted to PIMS Hospital from Adiala Jail

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was shifted to PIMS Hospital from Adiala Jail on Wednesday for medical tests after his condition worsened.

It may be mentioned here that Pervaiz Elahi had suffered injuries after a fall at Adiala Jail a few days ago.

Doctors at the PIMS Hospital immediately carried out CT Scan and MRI of Pervaiz Elahi.

Pervez Elahi has been complaining of shortness of breath and bodyache.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen in Lahore on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachhar claimed that Pervaiz Elahi was not being given appropriate medical facilities in the jail.