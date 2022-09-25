Pervaiz Elahi warns Sanaullah of arrest in Model Town case

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday warned Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest in the Model Town case.

Addressing the party workers, CM Elahi claimed that PML-N leader Ishaq Dar could not return to Pakistan as cases against him [CM Elahi] are not over yet. “We will oust Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad on the call of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan”, said Pervaiz Elahi.

Expressing his concern over the alleged audio of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, CM Elahi said that he is disappointed over Maryam’s statement against him [CM Elahi]. He further said, “I got to know the real face of PML-N leadership that is why I and Moonis Elahi opted to stand by Imran Khan”.

Punjab govt with German company to install nature friendly power plants

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday met a German company delegation in which the delegation expressed their interest to install nature friendly waste to energy power plant projects in Punjab.

The CM ordered to early settle the matters to install waste to energy power plant projects, saying that Punjab would get cheap electricity from the green field power plant and for implementation on the project, a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed with the German company.

The CM directed the officials concerned to give a final shape to the salient features of the project at the earliest and said that all the departments concerned should expeditiously settle their affairs for signing the MoU. He promised that transparent work would be done with regard to this project at every level. He emphasised that installation of environment friendly power plant was the need of time in the perspective of climate change and would enable to cope up with smog and environment pollution.

The chief minister revealed that the project would provide employment to 5,000 people. The German company had installed green field power plants in six different countries of the world.

The delegation comprised German company office-bearer Carsten and included others. Member Punjab Assembly Sajid Khan Bhatti, Tanvir Shah, Muhammad Jabbar, Mushtaq Gondal, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Hasan, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Energy, Additional Secretary Industries, Special Secretaries CM Office were also present.