Pervez Khattak records his testimony in 190m pounds reference

RAWALPINDI: The accountability court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail has adjourned the hearing of the 190 million pounds reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi until July 13.

Accountability court’s judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the 190 million pounds reference in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

During the hearing, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi appeared before the court from jail.

A witness in the reference, former federal minister Pervez Khattak, recorded his testimony during the hearing.

Pervez Khattak, in his statement, said “Shehzad Akbar informed that money from Pakistan was sent abroad illegally that was confiscated in Britain and that money would be returned to Pakistan.”

Khattak informed that this matter was not included in the cabinet’s agenda and included as an additional item. Documents related to money were presented in the sealed envelopes in the cabinet meeting, he added.

Imran Khan responded to Pervez Khattak’s statements, stating, “Nawaz Sharif’s flats in London must be handed over to Pakistan.”

However, former minister Zubaida Jalal and former principal secretary Azam Khan couldn’t appear before the court during the hearing.

As many as 31 witnesses have recorded their statements while cross-examination of 30 witnesses has been concluded.

Consequently, the court adjourned the 190 million pounds reference hearing until July 13.

It is pertinent to mention that IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri approved bail of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in this case.

The same judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, of the accountability court of Islamabad approved the bail plea of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pounds reference on July 2.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against the former premier, his spouse and others, accusing them of receiving land worth millions of dollars as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust.

