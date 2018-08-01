Pervez Khattak submits unconditional apology in ECP for using offensive language

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak has submitted an unconditional apology in Election Commission of Pakistan for using offensive language during political campaign in General Elections 2018.

PTI leader has submitted the reply and sought pardon from ECP in the matter. During the hearing, Khattak’s lawyer said that whatever he said was unintentional. ECP had issued notice on July 19 but did not mention the speech.

The court also played the clip of Khattak’s speech pointed out by ECP.

Following the verbal outburst, the ECP had directed to hold back the election results of Khattak in case of his victory.

Notices over the use of foul language were also issued to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, former National Assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman.

Advertisements