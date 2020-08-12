Peshawar High Court allows mining till Aug 18

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Nasir Mehfooz has granted status quo to lease-hold and directed mines and mineral department to allow petitioner to continue mining till next hearing fixed on August 18, on Wednesday.

The petitioner namely Fazal Muhammad had filed writ petition seeking granting of status quo and extension of lease period to 14 November which is expiring on August, 14.

The counsel for petitioner Naveed Akhtar Advocate informed honorable court that mines and minerals department had issued worker order to his client on 23 April, 2019.

The counsel informed that the petitioner had already submitted taxes and other duties on the directives of competent authorities.

The counsel added that latterly the lease had challenged private persons at honorable court and the appellate court in its order sheet directed mine and minerals department that to compensate the petitioner by providing extra time as per delay happened due to proceedings.

The counsel argued that previously lease was granted on Rs, seven million only but the petitioner had achieved lease by providing higher quotation of Rs, 151 million.

The mine is situated in Swabi district and sand is extracted from the mine for construction works.