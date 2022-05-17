Peshawar High Court grants bail to alleged smuggler

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A signal bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ijaz Anwar has granted bail of alleged smuggler while on 9 April 2022 arrested by police and recovered drugs from his possession.

According to prosecution the petitioner Fazal Mola was allegedly involved in of smuggling of ice and hashish worth millions of rupees. The prosecution informed that the petitioner was arrested on April 9, 2022 by the officials of Nista Police station along with ice and hashish.

During the hearing the counsel for petitioner Malik Shahbaz inform the court that it has been more than a month since his client was arrested but no FSL report has been received yet. There is also a contradiction in the statement so his client cannot be kept in jail.

Meanwhile the court asked the public prosecutor present there why the FSL report is not on file yet to which he could not give a meaningful answer. Upon completion of the arguments the court issued order on bail of the accused.