Peshawar High Court grants transit bail to Imran Khan

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has granted transit bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan over sureties of Rs,50 thousand for three weeks, on Thursday.

The counsel for former PM Babar Awan informed PHC that as many as 14 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against Imran Khan and added that FIRs stating that incidents happened as per Imran Khan will.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid granted bail to Imran Khan till 25 June and added that the petitioner may approach the honorable court for grievances.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid slabs the former Prime Minister from speech within the premises of Peshawar High Court while Imran Khan assures the Chief Justice to avoid speaking.

On May 26, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kohsar police station at the complaint of Sub-Inspector (SI) Asif Raza under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The second FIR was registered on the same day at 3:20 am on the complaint of SI Ghulam Sarwar.

On May 28, 11 more cases were registered against the PTI leadership, including Imran, and other party activists under different sections by the Lohi Bher, Secretariat police, Aabpara police, Golra police, Bhara Kahu police, among others.

