Peshawar Hockey League begins

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The 3rd edition of the Peshawar Hockey League got under way here at Abdal Ismail Khan Shaheed Civil Quarters Hockey ground on Sunday. Nazim Union Council Civil Quarters Nazish Ali Awan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the League in a colorful opening ceremony.

EDO Education and former hockey player Sajjad Rashid, Malik, Adil and organizing secretary Asad Javed, officials, players and spectators were also present. In the first match Qazi Mohib club defeated Civil Quarters hockey club by 3-1. Junaid, Imtiaz and Ibrar scored one goal each for Qazi Mohib while for Civil Quarters club Yasir reduced the margin. A total of eight teams comprising Civil Quarters, Qazi Mohib Club, Chamkani club, Police club, Govt College club, PEF and Mardan club are taking part in the League. The League would continue till January 19, 2019.