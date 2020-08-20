PESHAWAR: Laborers busy in renovation of Imam Bargah Sain Gulab in connection with the Holy Month of Muharramul Harram at Makri Godam Gulbahar. — APP phot

APP23-20 PESHAWAR: August 20 - Laborers busy in renovation of Imam Bargah Sain Gulab in connection with the Holy Month of Muharramul Harram at Makri Godam Gulbahar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

The Frontier Post / August 20, 2020
