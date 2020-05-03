NNA-PIC-6 PESHAWAR, MAY 02, 2020: Large number of people throng to Ghanta Ghar Bazaar for shopping without precautionary measures of social distancing to control the spread of corona virus during Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.NNA Photo by Hasnain Ali

PESHAWAR: Large number of people throng to Ghanta Ghar Bazaar for shopping as business activities during day time started to get boost during Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. — NNA photo

The Frontier Post / May 3, 2020
