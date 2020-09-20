city-1

PESHAWAR: Men standing in queue to buy items from Utility Store without observing precautionary measures against coronavirus. — Photo by Ghulam Murtaza

The Frontier Post / September 20, 2020
Posted in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindips Pashtofa Persianru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishur Urduuz Uzbek