Peshawar: Police baton-charge protesting health staff at LRH

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday baton-charged the protesting doctors and other health staffs at the Lady Reading Hospital, the largest hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The doctors raised slogans to get their demands fulfilled and tried to enter the administration block but were stopped by the police which resorted to shelling inside the hospital premises.

The officials also arrested several protesters. Many individuals, including women, sustained injuries. The Grand Health Alliance refused to accept District and Regional Health Authority Act.

On the other hand, doctors, nurses and paramedics halted all Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services at the Allied and Civil Hospitals in Faisalabad. Patients faced trouble as operation theaters and radiology department were closed.

It has been learnt that the doctors locked MS and vice-chancellor of the hospital inside their offices and cut off the power supply to dengue ward where 18 patients are admitted.