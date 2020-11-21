Peshawar rally will be held at all costs: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the biggest virus facing Pakistan is the government itself. He also said that PDM’s Peshawar rally will go ahead as planned under all circumstances.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Saturday, the PDM head said that despite the illegitimate government’s efforts, PDM will hold its rally in Peshawar. He said that Sunday’s historic rally will bamboozle the PTI government.

This statement comes at a time when the country is facing a serious spike in coronavirus cases with the number of deaths also on the rise.

Addressing these concerns, Fazlur Rehman said that the government is only touting the dangers of coronavirus since it sees no other way of stopping PDM rallies. This illegitimate government itself is the biggest virus, ridding the nation of its rule will be the biggest reprieve, he added.

Fazlur Rehman said that PTI came to power by stealing the public’s votes, the system must be changed so that results cannot be faked. He said that the organizational structure of PDM has been completed and all parties are moving forward with complete unity.

He said that PDM would hold future rallies on November 26 in Larkana and November 30 in Multan.