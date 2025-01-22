Peshawar records first mpox case of 2025

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Peshawar reported the first case of mpox virus (previously monkeypox) in the current year on Saturday, bringing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s total tally to 10.

According to details, the public health authorities confirmed the diagnosis in a 35-year-old passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The case was confirmed at Peshawar Airport, where the patient was promptly transferred to the Police Services Hospital for further treatment.

The spokesperson for Public Health stated that a letter had been sent to the Airport Manager requesting the details of the passengers who had been in close proximity to the patient.

Separately, few days back, a case of polio had been reported in the country, raising the total number of cases this year to 69. The case involved a 13-month-old girl from Tank, where the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed the presence of the virus.

According to reports, this is the fifth polio case reported in Tank since 2024. Since last year, the number of polio-affected children in Balochistan has reached 27, while 19 cases have been reported in Sindh and 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Islamabad and Punjab had also recorded one case each.

Authorities have urged the public to ensure their children receive polio vaccinations and to participate in anti-polio campaigns to eradicate the virus actively.