Peshawar seminary blast

After the regrouping of banned TTP in Afghanistan, the incidents of terrorism are on the rise in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. In the past three days, explosives devices have been exploded by terrorists, one in Quetta on Sunday and the other on Tuesday in Peshawar. The explosion of time device at a seminary in Peshawar city killed 8 students and wounded more than hundred, some of them are in critical condition.

Ironically, the stereotype reaction of the opposition on this human tragedy was less humane and more of point scoring, blaming the incident on security failure of the government. They very well know that amorphous enemy cannot be stopped from hitting the chosen targets with the help of local handlers. Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal alleged that PTI government has put the Implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) on the backburner. But it is an open fact that last PML-N government had also adopted an oblivious attitude to the implantation of NAP, as pointed out in Judicial Commission Report of 2016 on the terrorist attack on Civil Hospital Quetta.

The opposition neither showed willingness to supported the government in extending the tenure of military courts for the trial of terrorists nor have the will to guide and support the government for doing legislation for reforming the criminal justice system, for which Law and Justice Commission has sent 70 recommendation to the Law Ministry. The docility of the government and its bashing by the opposition with hollow rhetoric will not change the bitter ground realities. Actions are need not verbose critique and blame game.