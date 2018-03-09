Peshawar shock AJK in Cricket Series opener

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar shocked Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 76 runs in the opening match of the Tri-Matches Cricket Series organized in connection with World Women Day in collaboration with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National History and Literary Heritage (MoIB&NH) and Malik Saad Sports Trust here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The three matches cricket series is also part of the two-day “Haq Haqdar Tak” Sports Gala being sponsored by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage (MoIB&NH) that included other games like Squash, Table Tennis, Badminton. Project In-charge Khurram Shehzad and Zeeshan Raiz along with Secretary General Malik Saad Sports Trust graced the occasion as chief guest. Badminton and Table Tennis are being organized in Qayyum Sports Complex, Squash at PAF and Cricket at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar skipper Aysha won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 129 runs target. Middle order all arounder Kiran struck elegant knock of 48 runs including three tower sixes and as many boundaries. Roheeda (16), and Kalsoom not out 11 were the other high runs contributors, none of the other batter could cross the double figures. Right-arm medium fast bowler Maryum claimed three wickets, Kiran got two wickets and Nazish got one wicket.

In reply, AJK team bundled out for only 52 runs with Perveen, Maryum added 10 runs each, none of the other batter could cross the double figures. Karin claimed three wickets, Maria, Hira and Sana got two wickets each. Thus Peshawar won the match by 76 runs. In the table tennis, international players Iqra Rehman and Zur Afshan reached to the final after defeating Hina and Iqra Junior in the semi-finals while in Men’s singles Danial and Ammad Khalil reached the final after securing victories against Aziz and Asfandiyar.

In his speech, Khurram Shehzad said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage and Literary History, had initiated the introduction of crediable charities institutions to supplement its campaign Haq Haddaar Tak with the aim to encourage the public to give their donations and charities to trust worthy organization with a stellar record in welfare and development activities including support for the victims and survivors of incidents of violent extremism. He said the aim and objective are to give due awareness to the people of Pakistan so that they could give their contribution in terms of monetary and moral support to the true, functional and those welfare bodies, truly believe in rendering services for the welfare of needy people.

He paid tribute to the welfare organization who always there for rendering their valuable services for the just cause of helping the humanity. He said Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) with the support of MoIB&NH has prepared a report through which pointed out that there are many fake organizations working in the name of people welfare who collected millions of rupees from the general public in return did not provide relief to destitute.

Therefore, he said, it is need of the hour to provide a guideline for all people who are generously supporting such an organization so that the contributions should be reached to the genuine and needy people.

He said an awareness campaign has been launched in the name of “Haq Haqdar Tak” so that all the donations and contributions of the people could be given to deserving people.

He said such awareness campaigns and event like in Peshawar would also be organized in other cities all across the country.

It is worth mentioning here that a women cricket team of Azad Jammu and Kashmir led by prominent cricket organizer and broadcaster Alia Saeed to play three friendly matches to give due opportunities to the players of both AJK and KP teams to strengthen the friendship ties. She said it is good to visit historical City Peshawar.

She said the teams will play three matches. It is not a matter of win or lost rather playing in Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium against KP team is a pride for all of us. She also invited Peshawar team to visit AJK.

She said the female players of AJK are equally enthusiastic about to play cricket. At the end the chief guest gave away trophies and certificates to the winners and runners-up.

