Peshawar Super Hockey League from January 8

PESHAWAR (APP): Peshawar Hockey Super League is going to organize from January 8, 2019 here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Secretary General Peshawar District Hockey Association Hidayat Ullah told APP here on Saturday.

He said all the registered clubs with Peshawar District Hockey Association will participate in the League. The League would continue for 10-day wherein Chairman KP Hockey Association and former IGP KP Muhammad Saeed Khan will inaugurate. He would also accompanied with Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan and President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah.