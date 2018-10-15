Peshawar wins 13th Inter-Divisional Judo C’ship

PESHAWAR (APP): Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 13th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Divisional Judo Championship played at Kohat Sports Complex under the aegis of District Sports Officer Kohat and KP Judo Association on Monday.

A total of 64 players from seven divisional teams comprising Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara, and Malakand took part in the Championship. The Championship was held in 4 different categories of Men (-60, -66, -73 and +73 kg) and women (-44, -48, -52, and -63kg) each.

The Championship was inaugurated by Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah. District Sports Officer Syed Sikander Shah, representative of the KP Judo Association Masood Ahmad, Secretary Muhammad Jalal were also present.

Peshawar with total 90 points after winning five gold medals, one silver and as many bronze medal, followed by Kohat with 55 points after grabbing two gold medal, one silver medal and three bronze medals while Hazara with one gold medal and three silver medal and a bronze by secured third positon with 50 points.

The performance of Imran khan and Waheed from Peshawar was declared outstanding. Farid Saqlain, Nazim Kohat ,was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He along with former Secretary General Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad, District Sport Officer Syed Sikander Shah gave away trophies to the winners and runners-up.

The Vice President of Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad appreciated to DSO, and the Faqir Awan Chairman Organizing Committee for extending all financial and moral support to the association for holding the event. He said that it was our first experience to organize the event of man and women in Kohat and more events would be followed in future in Kohat to hunt the talent from the area.

