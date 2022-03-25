F.P. Report

Peshawar: Peshawar Zalmi activities started after PSL Seven. Two-day trials were held in Kohat in collaboration with Zalmi Foundation, “Naujwan” Pakistan & “Yaqeen Mohkam Amal Pahim”.

Four hundred young cricketers participated in the first day of trials and more than three hundred young cricketers on the second day at the Kohat Sports Complex.

After the two-day trials, the names of the best performing cricketers were shortlisted.

These young cricketers will be given a chance in future Peshawar Zalmi cricket tournaments while these cricketers may also join the race of emerging cricketers of PSL 8.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmai, said that PSL would organize activities for youth in all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before eight editions of Pakistan Super League.