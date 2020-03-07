Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by seven runs on DLS

RAWALPINDI (NNI): Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by seven runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Saturday. Zalmi were 85 for two in nine overs – seven runs ahead of the par score – in their chase of 196 when rain brought the match to a halt at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

United put an impressive 195 for five as Colin Munro and Shadab Khan scored half-centuries. The pair crafted a 67-run partnership after Luke Ronchi (six) and Rizwan Hussain (five) were dismissed by Rahat Ali (one for 41) and Hasan Ali (two for 36). Both batsmen registered their third fifties of the season. Munro made 52 off 35, in which he hit four fours and two sixes, while Shadab smashed five fours and four sixes in his 42-ball 77. Shadab was later named man of the match.

Colin Ingram was the other notable performer with the bat as he made 41 runs from 25 balls. Peshawar Zalmi were given a flying start by Kamran Akmal. The wicketkeeper-batsman made a 21-ball 37, in which he struck four fours and a six. Tom Banton and Haider Ali were batting at 20 off 16 and 16 off eight when the players were forced to walk off the ground due to rain.

Scores in brief: Islamabad Untied 195-5, 20 overs (Shadab Khan 77, Colin Munro 52, Colin Ingram 41; Hasan Ali 2-36); and Peshawar Zalmi 85-2, 9 overs (Kamran Akmal 37, Tom Banton 20 not out).