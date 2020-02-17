Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 71 runs in practice match

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 71 runs in the HBL PSL practice match at Moin Khan Cricket Academy Karachi. Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 265 runs for the loss of just one wicket for Quetta Gladiators.

Kamran Akmal and Imam Haq scored 62 and 62 while young Haider Ali scored a brilliant 60 on only 19 balls with 7 sixes. Liam Dawson scored 35 and Carlos Brathwaite scored 29. Kamran Akmal, Imam Haq, Haider Ali and Liam Dawson were retired, and other batsmen were given the opportunity to practice.

In response, the Quetta Gladiators team scored 193 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Ben Cutting scored 53 and Lam Dawson and Mohammad Mohsen took two wickets each from Peshawar Zalmi.

In a post-match conversation, fast bowler Rahat Ali said practice matches before the PSL Five provide a great opportunity for preparation for the main event.

The batsmen and bowlers received good practice from the practice match against Quetta Gladiators and are happy that the entire team was prepared and confident in the match.