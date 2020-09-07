Peshawar Zalmi resumes talent hunt program

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi Monday resumed its activities following Corona SOPs. The MG Zalmi Camp, after resuming its adventure, launched search for cricket talent across the country. The MG Zalmi Camp Talent Hunt held at Jamrud Sports Complex wherein 70 young cricketers participated.

According to Director Cricket Peshawar Zalmi Muhammad Akram the cricketers who had posted videos on social media were shortlisted and invited to the camp. He said that PSL emerging category will be given a chance by selecting the best cricketers from all over the country.

Manager Arshad Khan said that the selection committee is going to hunt talent in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Abbottabad, Miranshah, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi. After shortlisting talented individuals, Peshawar Zalmi held its first day of trials today in Jamrud.

Zalmi Coaching Panel were impressed by the talent on display. Jamrud has already produced players like Sameen Gul who went on to play for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL. Director Peshawar Zalmi Muhammad Akram said that in order to find new talent from all over the country, a talent hunt program called Mega Zalmi Camp got under way from Jamrud Sports Complex, Khyber District.

He said Peshawar Zalmi initiated search for new cricket talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in other cities of the country by introducing MGZalmi Camp wherein 70 short-listed players, who sent their videos during coronavirus, from Mohmand, Bajaur, Kohat and Khyber Districts turned up.

More than a hundred players turned out for the camp and the coaching panel spent the entire day in hunt of special talent. Zalmi Team Manager and Spin Coach Arshad Khan said he enjoyed the spin bowling of these young players and he is hopeful of producing magical spinners for the country.

Selected players will be coached and guided by Muhammad Akram, Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy and Zalmi Cricketers. Zalmi Management would now take trials in Peshawar tomorrow and then the Camp would move to Swat.

Cricketers showed great interest in the Zalmi Camp and waited for their turns to play in front of the Zalmi coaches. “Peshawar Zalmi has this history of providing coaching and preparing young cricketers for international cricket. Hassan Ali and Haider are recent examples” said one of the shortlisted player who came all the way from Bajaur for MG Zalmi Camp. Young cricketers who sent videos to Peshawar Zalmi on social media are invited to Zalmi camp in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Karachi, Wana, Miranshah.