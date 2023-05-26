Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt 2023 ends successfully in Hayatabad Sports complex

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The first and important stage of the Zalmi talent hunt 2023 organized by the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi has ended, more than ten thousand young cricketers have registered in the four-day trials at the Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar.

Peshawar Zalmi President Inzamam ul Haq, Director Cricket Mohammad Akram, Zalmi star Kamran Akmal were among the selection panel that tested the talent of the young cricketers participating in the open trials and selected the best players.

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam also reached Peshawar on the third day of the trials and encouraged the young cricketers. Zalmi and Pakistan Rising Star Mohammad Haris were also present at the trials and encouraged the young cricketers.

The young cricketers were given an opportunity to show their skills by organizing matches between Inzamam u l Haq XI, Babar Azam XI, Kamran Akmal XI and Darren Sammy XI. After the end of these matches, the fiften best young cricketers have been finalized.

Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi will provide all possible facilities to the fiften young cricketers.

Young cricketers will get training and coaching at the National Cricket Academy and the most talented young cricketers can also be given an opportunity in the emerging category of PSL 9.