Peshawar Zalmi to make PSL 5 memorable in Pakistan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi aims to make PSL 5 memorable in Pakistan, Zalmi will conduct promotional campaigns throughout the country with International Stars.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said “Zalmi will conduct promotional events before and during PSL 5 to create hype around it. PSL 5 is a moment of joy for the people of Pakistan as it is going to be the biggest event in Pakistan after a very long time. It will also pave way for future sporting events. We will promote it wholeheartedly.”

“We urge PCB to conduct Peshawar Zalmi matches in Peshawar so that people of Peshawar can witness their team. People of Peshawar deserve to witness their heroes as well,” Afridi said.