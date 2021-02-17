Peshawar Zalmi, Turkish Airlines sign an MoU

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In terms of media and brand value, the Pakistan Super League’s number one franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, has signed a sponsorship agreement with Turkish Airlines for the sixth edition of the tournament starting February 20, 2021.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, and the head of Turkish Airlines signed a sponsorship agreement in Lahore.

On this auspicious occasion, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi expressed his contentment over the sponsorship agreement with Turkish Airlines. He said, “this is the first year of Peshawar Zalmi’s partnership with Turkish Airlines. I thank Turkish Airlines and I hope that this winning partnership will continue in the future as well”.