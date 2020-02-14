Peshawar Zalmi’s first practice session, Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik hope for best performance

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi started preparation for Pakistan Super League 5 with great enthusiasm and determination to win league Season.

After the arrival to National Stadium Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi cricketers first performed Friday prayers at the mosque of the stadium and then participated in a three-hour practice session.

Before the practice session, Head Coach Mohammad Akram welcomed all the players and then senior and then junior cricketers also vowed to perform in season 5.

Shoaib Malik said that he is passionate about representing Peshawar Zalmi and is ready to perform well in the Zalmi team in PSL Season 5. He added that he appreciates Darren Sammy where fans love him. He stated that Peshawar Zalmi team has the best combination of senior and young cricketers.

Earlier, Darren Sammy, who arrived at the National Stadium one day earlier and started preparing for PSL Season 5, said that he was happy to come to Pakistan once again.

He has said that Pakistan is like his second home and Peshawar Zalmi is like a family to him. Sammy said that the complete holding of PSL Season 5 in Pakistan is very important and he is hopeful that Pakistani fans will visit the cricket stadium in large numbers.